Boyd buzzer-beater lifts George Mason past Saint Joe's 79-76

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Ian Boyd picked up a loose ball at the top of the key and drilled a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to give George Mason a 79-76 win over Saint Joseph's in an Atlantic 10 battle on Wednesday night.
The win pulls George Mason into a tie with Saint Joseph's, Dayton and Richmond for sixth place in the conference standings with three games left to play.
Taylor Funk hit three straight free throws to get Saint Joe's within a point, 75-74 with 15 seconds left and Shavar Newkirk tied it with :06 left with two free throws to make it 76-76.
Justin Kier scored 19 points to lead the Patriots (13-15, 7-8). Goanar Mar added 16 points, Otis Livingston II 13 and Boyd 12.
Newkirk scored 23 points to lead the Hawks (12-15, 7-8), with Chris Clover adding 21. Nick Robinson scored 13 points and Funk grabbed 13 rebounds.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Highland Springs held off a Meadowbrook comeback attempt, while Varina kept Douglas Freeman at a distance. The Springers and Blue Devils will meet for the Region 5B championship on Friday, and both earn trips to the Class 5 state tournament.More >>
The Keydets jumped out to a 7-0 lead by the second inning and spoiled UVA's home opener.More >>
Derrick Johnson was introduced as the new Hermitage head football coach on Thursday. He replaces Patrick Kane, who stepped down after 17 seasons in December. Johnson spent the last three years as the head coach at Matoaca, and takes over a program that's experienced 17 straight winning seasons and 12 playoff appearances during that span.More >>
Hakeem Abdul Saboor has gone from a three-sport star at Powhatan High School to an Olympic bobsledder. Now those who taught and coached him during his high school years get set to watch him go for gold on the world stage.More >>
