Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hancock, Md. 55, Massanutten Military 15

Class 6A=

Region A=

Grassfield 55, Kellam 28

Landstown 37, Western Branch 31

Ocean Lakes 74, Oscar Smith 40

Class 6A=

Region B=

Cosby 84, Thomas Dale 48

James River-Midlothian 65, Colonial Forge 37

Class 6A=

Region C=

Hayfield 55, Lake Braddock 40

T.C. Williams 39, South County 30

West Springfield 38, Mount Vernon 34

Woodbridge 51, West Potomac 36

Class 6A=

Region D=

George Marshall 61, Herndon 50

Langley 42, Westfield 39

Oakton 41, South Lakes 35, OT

Osbourn Park 51, James Madison 40

Class 5A=

Region B=

Highland Springs 57, Varina 42

Lloyd Bird 63, Mills Godwin 43

Class 5A=

Region D=

Brooke Point 39, Potomac 31

Mountain View 49, Massaponax 31

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 72, Harrisonburg 69

William Fleming 74, Albemarle 32

Class 4A=

Region B=

Caroline 55, King George 44

Eastern View 75, Midlothian 65

Hanover 40, Chancellor 24

Monacan 50, Huguenot 28

Class 3A=

Region A=

Hopewell 65, Norcom 54

Tabb 62, Park View-South Hill 29

Class 3A=

Region C=

Brookville 46, Western Albemarle 29

Spotswood 66, Heritage-Lynchburg 42

Class 2A=

Region A=

Prince Edward County 53, Bruton 46

Class 1A=

Region B=

Appomattox Regional 52, Altavista 36

Stonewall Jackson 55, Riverheads 50

Class 1A=

Region C=

Galax 71, Covington 29

Parry McCluer 57, George Wythe-Wytheville 33

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Massanutten Military 70, Hancock, Md. 69

Class 6A=

Region A=

Frank Cox 61, Tallwood 42

Kellam 58, Landstown 52

Oscar Smith 69, Woodside 45

Western Branch 74, Grassfield 65

Class 6A=

Region B=

Franklin County 61, Thomas Dale 56

James River-Midlothian 62, Riverbend 56

Class 6A=

Region C=

C.D. Hylton 57, Colgan 48

Hayfield 64, Mount Vernon 49

South County 64, Annandale 50

Woodbridge 74, West Potomac 67

Class 6A=

Region D=

Battlefield 61, Oakton 47

George Marshall 56, Osbourn 44

James Madison 64, Patriot 59

Westfield 70, South Lakes 68, OT

Class 5A=

Region B=

Highland Springs 69, Meadowbrook 65

Varina 56, Douglas Freeman 43

Class 5A=

Region D=

Albemarle 59, William Fleming 38

Brooke Point 54, Stafford 44

Harrisonburg 61, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 47

North Stafford 64, Potomac 61, OT

Class 4A=

Region B=

Eastern View 69, Caroline 66

Huguenot 85, Chancellor 46

Louisa 74, Midlothian 48

Monacan 68, Hanover 62

Class 2A=

Region A=

Goochland 62, Randolph Henry 57

Greensville County 62, Bruton 56

Class 3A=

Region A=

Hopewell 79, Petersburg 56

Phoebus 62, Norcom 25

Class 3A=

Region C=

Spotswood 73, Heritage-Lynchburg 68

Western Albemarle 52, Rustburg 22

Class 2A=

Region D=

Central Wise 87, Richlands 70

Gate City 80, Lebanon 43

Graham 77, John Battle 46

Union 51, Grayson County 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

