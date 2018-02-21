Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hancock, Md. 55, Massanutten Military 15
Class 6A=
Region A=
Grassfield 55, Kellam 28
Landstown 37, Western Branch 31
Ocean Lakes 74, Oscar Smith 40
Class 6A=
Region B=
Cosby 84, Thomas Dale 48
James River-Midlothian 65, Colonial Forge 37
Class 6A=
Region C=
Hayfield 55, Lake Braddock 40
T.C. Williams 39, South County 30
West Springfield 38, Mount Vernon 34
Woodbridge 51, West Potomac 36
Class 6A=
Region D=
George Marshall 61, Herndon 50
Langley 42, Westfield 39
Oakton 41, South Lakes 35, OT
Osbourn Park 51, James Madison 40
Class 5A=
Region B=
Highland Springs 57, Varina 42
Lloyd Bird 63, Mills Godwin 43
Class 5A=
Region D=
Brooke Point 39, Potomac 31
Mountain View 49, Massaponax 31
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 72, Harrisonburg 69
William Fleming 74, Albemarle 32
Class 4A=
Region B=
Caroline 55, King George 44
Eastern View 75, Midlothian 65
Hanover 40, Chancellor 24
Monacan 50, Huguenot 28
Class 3A=
Region A=
Hopewell 65, Norcom 54
Tabb 62, Park View-South Hill 29
Class 3A=
Region C=
Brookville 46, Western Albemarle 29
Spotswood 66, Heritage-Lynchburg 42
Class 2A=
Region A=
Prince Edward County 53, Bruton 46
Class 1A=
Region B=
Appomattox Regional 52, Altavista 36
Stonewall Jackson 55, Riverheads 50
Class 1A=
Region C=
Galax 71, Covington 29
Parry McCluer 57, George Wythe-Wytheville 33
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Massanutten Military 70, Hancock, Md. 69
Class 6A=
Region A=
Frank Cox 61, Tallwood 42
Kellam 58, Landstown 52
Oscar Smith 69, Woodside 45
Western Branch 74, Grassfield 65
Class 6A=
Region B=
Franklin County 61, Thomas Dale 56
James River-Midlothian 62, Riverbend 56
Class 6A=
Region C=
C.D. Hylton 57, Colgan 48
Hayfield 64, Mount Vernon 49
South County 64, Annandale 50
Woodbridge 74, West Potomac 67
Class 6A=
Region D=
Battlefield 61, Oakton 47
George Marshall 56, Osbourn 44
James Madison 64, Patriot 59
Westfield 70, South Lakes 68, OT
Class 5A=
Region B=
Highland Springs 69, Meadowbrook 65
Varina 56, Douglas Freeman 43
Class 5A=
Region D=
Albemarle 59, William Fleming 38
Brooke Point 54, Stafford 44
Harrisonburg 61, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 47
North Stafford 64, Potomac 61, OT
Class 4A=
Region B=
Eastern View 69, Caroline 66
Huguenot 85, Chancellor 46
Louisa 74, Midlothian 48
Monacan 68, Hanover 62
Class 2A=
Region A=
Goochland 62, Randolph Henry 57
Greensville County 62, Bruton 56
Class 3A=
Region A=
Hopewell 79, Petersburg 56
Phoebus 62, Norcom 25
Class 3A=
Region C=
Spotswood 73, Heritage-Lynchburg 68
Western Albemarle 52, Rustburg 22
Class 2A=
Region D=
Central Wise 87, Richlands 70
Gate City 80, Lebanon 43
Graham 77, John Battle 46
Union 51, Grayson County 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
