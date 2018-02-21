George Washington shoots 69 percent, beats Richmond 103-77

WASHINGTON (AP) - Yuta Watanabe scored 23 points and George Washington shot 69 percent from the field and rolled to a 103-77 victory over Richmond on Wednesday night for its third straight win.

George Washington (13-15, 6-9 Atlantic 10 Conference) has won four of its last five games and snapped a four-game losing skid against Richmond (9-18, 7-8), which has now lost four in a row.

Watanabe was 8 of 13 from the floor and scored 23 points in his second consecutive game. Arnaldo Toro added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials, who were 42-of-61 shooting, made 10 of 14 (71.4 percent) 3-pointers and 9 of 10 free throws. Bo Zeigler and Terry Nolan Jr. each scored 12 points, and Patrick Steeves and Jair Bolden finished with 10 apiece. Justin Mazzulla had 10 of the Colonials' 30 assists.

De'Monte Buckingham scored 21 points to lead five in double-figure scoring for Richmond.

