The Latest: US beats Canada for gold in women's hockey game

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). CORRECTS IDENTITY AND HIS POSITION IN THE CURLING FEDERATION Russian Curling Federation senior vice-president Andrei Sozin speaks to the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Sozin says someone could ha...

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). Researches enter into the Doping Control Center at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Russia could lose its chance to be reinstated before the end of the Winter Olympic...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Marcel Hirscher, of Austria, has trouble with a gate during the first run of the men's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Marcel Hirscher, of Austria, skies into the finish area after the first run of the men's slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) - The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

The United States has beaten Canada in a shootout to win their first Olympic gold since 1998 in women's hockey.

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the first extra round of the first shootout tiebreaker in Olympic women's hockey history on Thursday to give the United States the gold medal with a 3-2 victory.

Maddie Rooney stopped Meghan Agosta on her second try of the shootout to clinch it. Rooney stopped 29 shots in regulation and the 20-minute overtime. Shannon Szabados made 39 saves for Canada, which had won four straight Olympic gold medals.

It was 2-2 after three periods and 2-2 through five shooters in the tie-breaker.

It was the second straight overtime in the gold medal game for these two teams, but the first shootout in Olympic women's hockey history.

___

4:05 p.m.

The women's gold medal hockey game between Canada and the United States is headed to a shootout at the Pyeongchang Games.

The score was tied 2-all at the end of regulation and after 20 minutes of overtime Thursday.

Canada is going for its fifth straight Olympic gold medal in women's hockey. The Americans are trying to win their first since 1998.

___

3:45 p.m.

Michelle Gisin of Switzerland has won the women's Alpine combined with an aggressive slalom run to edge American Mikaela Shiffrin at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn, the leader after the downhill portion, made a mistake early in the slalom Thursday and didn't finish in what's likely her final Winter Games.

Gisin was nearly flawless in finishing in a combined time of 2 minutes, 20.90 seconds to hold off silver medalist Shiffrin by 0.97 seconds. Wendy Holdener of Switzerland earned the bronze.

Shiffrin adds the silver medal to the gold she won earlier in the games in the giant slalom.

It was very likely the first and only Olympic race between U.S. teammates Vonn and Shiffrin.

___

3:20 p.m.

The women's gold medal hockey game between the United States and Canada is heading into overtime at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The score was tied 2-all at the end of regulation. Twenty minutes of overtime will be added to the game. If it's still tied after that, there will be a shootout.

Canada was up 2-1 until Monique Lamoreux-Morando tied it for the Americans with just over six minutes left Thursday.

Canada is going for its fifth straight Olympic gold medal in women's hockey. The Americans are trying to win their first since 1998.

___

3:15 p.m.

It's tied 2-all late in the third period of the women's hockey gold medal game between the United States and Canada at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Monique Lamoreux-Morando tied it for the Americans with just over six minutes left Thursday.

Canada is going for its fifth straight Olympic gold medal in women's hockey. The Americans are trying to win their first since 1998.

___

2:45 p.m.

Canada goaltender Ben Scrivens is day-to-day with a shoulder and collarbone injury, though the general manager is optimistic the veteran is not out of the men's hockey tournament at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Scrivens was not healthy enough to practice for Canada on Thursday, and GM Sean Burke says he was getting iced down. Scrivens had to leave Canada's 1-0 quarterfinal victory over Finland on Wednesday about four minutes into the second period after colliding with an opposing player.

Former New York Islanders goaltender Kevin Poulin replaced Scrivens and stopped all 15 shots he faced to get Canada into the semifinals, where it faces Germany on Friday.

___

2:40 p.m.

Canada is 20 minutes away from winning their fifth consecutive gold medal in Olympic women's hockey.

The Canadians have a 2-1 lead over the United States through two periods of the gold medal match Thursday.

Hilary Knight scored late in the first to give the Americans the lead. But Haley Irwin deflected a shot past U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney two minutes into the second. And then Marie-Philip Poulin gave the four-time defending gold medalists the lead on a pass from Meghan Agosta about five minutes later.

Poulin scored the only two goals in the gold medal game against the U.S. in 2010. In Sochi, she tied the game in the last minute of regulation and then added the game-winner in overtime against the U.S.

___

2:35 p.m.

Andre Myhrer of Sweden has won the Olympic men's slalom, taking advantage of big favorites Marcel Hirscher and Henrik Kristoffersen failing to finish the race.

Myhrer watched as first-run leader Kristoffersen skied out early in the second run Thursday.

The 35-year-old Myhrer finished 0.34 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Ramon Zenhaeusern, who took an unexpected silver medal.

Bronze medalist Michael Matt of Austria was 0.67 behind Myhrer's two-run time of 1 minute, 38.99 seconds. Matt's brother Mario won gold four years ago.

Myhrer added gold to his bronze medal in the 2010 Vancouver Olympic slalom.

He is the second 35-year-old man to take Alpine gold here after Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway won the downhill.

Hirscher went out midway through the first run seeking a third gold medal at these Olympics.

___

2:25 p.m.

A giant mock medal was ceremoniously thrown into a crowd celebrating a Dutch bronze medal at the Holland Heineken House at the Pyeongchang Olympics, injuring two people.

The medal was thrown Wednesday night after speedskaters Sven Kramer, Jan Blokhuijsen, Patrick Roest and Koen Verweij celebrated their bronze medal in the team pursuit, an event they were heavily favored to win.

Kramer is team leader and issued an apology Thursday, saying he was hoping for a quick recovery for the two injured fans.

Dutch media reported one of the two had to be taken to hospital for a checkup. Another was treated on site.

Holland Heineken House is known for its exuberant celebrations when the Dutch win speedskating medals.

___

1:50 p.m.

The Americans lead Canada 1-0 after the first period of the women's gold medal hockey game at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Hilary Knight redirected a shot from Sidney Morin with 25.4 seconds left in the period as the Americans finally converted their third power-play opportunity.

Until then, the Canadians used their size to control the pace of play to keep U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney very busy. Even when the Americans had the advantage, Canada made it tough for them to even get past the blue line into the offensive zone let alone put shots on goalie Shannon Szabados.

Knight tipped the puck between Szabados' pads for the goal, giving the American women's hockey team a reason to celebrate as they look to end a 20-year gold medal drought in the Olympics.

___

1:20 p.m.

The United States is going with Maddie Rooney in goal for the gold medal game in women's hockey at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 20-year-old Rooney went 4-0-2 for the Americans during their pre-Olympic exhibition tour, and she was in net for a 2-1 loss to the Canadians to wrap up pool play.

Canada has put Shannon Szabados in net. The veteran was in net in 2014 at Sochi when the Canadians took home their fourth consecutive gold medal.

The Americans are trying to snap a 20-year drought without a gold medal in women's hockey. They last won when the sport debuted in 1998 at Nagano.

The Canadians have won every gold medal since, not dropping even a single Olympic game since 1998.

___

1:15 p.m.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has canceled a doping hearing for Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky after he indicated he'd accept a sanction at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Krushelnitsky tested positive for the banned substance meldonium after winning bronze in mixed doubles with his wife, Anastasia Bryzgalova.

The Russian Curling Federation told Russian state TV that Krushelnitsky would return his medal because he believed he had no chance of winning the case.

CAS says "all parties" agreed to cancel the hearing, which pitted Krushelnitsy against the International Olympic Committee and World Curling Federation. The CAS will issue a decision later Thursday based on written statements.

The case comes two days before the IOC must decide whether to formally reinstate the Russian team for the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

___

This item has been corrected to show that the Court of Arbitration for Sport, not the International Olympic Committee, will issue a decision later Thursday.

___

12:45 p.m.

American freestyle skier David Wise has successfully defended his gold medal, breaking through on his final run to give the United States its third gold in the Phoenix Snow Park halfpipe.

Wise wiped out on his first two runs before sneaking past countryman Alex Ferreira on his third with a score of 97.20. Wise landed double corks in all four directions - front left, front right, switch (backward) left and switch right - a goal he set for himself entering these games.

It's the seventh gold for the U.S. in Pyeongchang, five of which have come at Phoenix Snow Park.

Ferreira took silver with 96.40 points, and 16-year-old Nico Porteous from New Zealand got bronze.

___

12:35 p.m.

Lindsey Vonn has the lead after the downhill leg of the Olympic Alpine combined, with American teammate Mikaela Shiffrin right in the thick of things.

Vonn finished in a time of 1 minute, 39.37 seconds. Shiffrin is 1.98 seconds behind.

The race switches Thursday afternoon local time to Shiffrin's specialty - the slalom. Both times are combined to determine the winner.

Vonn had the lead after the downhill leg at the 2010 Vancouver Games but didn't finish the slalom.

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway had the second-fastest time in the downhill and is 0.74 seconds behind Vonn.

___

12:15 p.m.

Mikaela Shiffrin has set up a showdown with American teammate Lindsey Vonn after a solid run in the downhill portion of the Olympic combined.

The downhill is Vonn's specialty, and she blazed through the course with the top time of 1 minute, 39.37 seconds through 17 racers Thursday morning. Shiffrin trails by 1.98 seconds.

Shiffrin's specialty, the slalom, is being held Thursday afternoon. Both times are combined to determine the winner.

Shiffrin is trying to win her third career Olympic gold medal.

___

Noon

Lindsey Vonn had the fastest time through 13 racers in the downhill portion of the Olympic women's Alpine combined.

The American led Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway by 0.74 seconds.

The slalom leg will be held later in the afternoon. That discipline is not Vonn's specialty. Both times are combined to determine the winner.

Mikaela Shiffrin is one of the favorites and will be the 19th racer to take the course.

Before the race, Vonn posted on her Twitter account that she damaged the bottom of her ski the day before during her bronze-medal run in the downhill and had to bring out another pair. She said of the new set: "Hopefully they'll survive and stay fast the whole way down. ???? #thatisskiracing."

They did.

___

11:10 a.m.

Henrik Kristoffersen has taken advantage of rival Marcel Hirscher skiing out to lead the first run of the Olympic men's slalom.

Kristoffersen, starting immediately before Hirscher, set a fast target of 47.72 seconds. The Norwegian is 0.21 ahead of Andre Myhrer of Sweden.

Kristoffersen and Myhrer won the bronze medals in slalom at the past two Winter Games.

Third-placed Victor Muffat-Jeandet of France has 0.62 to make up on Kristoffersen in the second run in the afternoon. Muffat-Jeandet got bronze in the Alpine combined won by Hirscher.

Hirscher was the favorite to become the first male Alpine skier in 50 years to win three golds at the same Olympics. He won the giant slalom when Kristoffersen took silver.

Most of the lower-ranked racers in a 108-man lineup had yet to start. It included two North Koreans and only three racers from the American team, which did not take its full quota of four places.

___

11:05 a.m.

Alina Zagitova knows how to flaunt it.

During the final women's practice heading into Friday's free skate, the first-place figure skater from Russia performed so many jumps, nearly all of them triples, it seemed she'd bore a hole in the ice.

At one point, the 15-year-old from Moscow did a combination of triple lutz-triple loop-triple loop-triple loop-triple loop. Yes, five jumps in sequence. No stopping in between.

Then she skated away, only to nail a series of loops and salchows and flips and lutzes all around the rink.

That was all in addition to a run-through of her free skate, although she actually omitted some elements - hardly unusual for Russian skaters.

Basically, Zagitova did more jumps in one minute of the session than most skaters perform in an entire practice.

___

11 a.m.

Anna Gasser edged two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson to win gold in the Olympic debut of women's Big Air snowboarding.

Gasser, the reigning world champion, stomped the last of her three jumps, a double cork 1080 that saw the Austrian flip twice while spinning three times. Her score of 96 was the highest of the day and gave her a total of 185.00.

Anderson, who last week captured her second Olympic gold in women's slopestyle, led going into the final round but sat down while trying to land her last jump. Gasser took full advantage. The 26-year-old raised her arms in triumph and embraced Anderson after the score flashed.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott earned bronze to give New Zealand its first Winter Olympic medal in 26 years.

___

10:40 a.m.

The Americans are back for another chance at the Olympic gold medal that has eluded them since women's hockey debuted in 1998 at Nagano.

They will play archrival Canada, four years after the Canadians rallied from two goals down to shock the Americans in the gold-medal game in Sochi.

Also Thursday, three gold medals will be decided in the final session of short-track speedskating.

Medals will be award in the men's 500 meters, the women's 1,000 and the men's 5,000 relay. South Korea has won three of the five gold medals decided so far in this sport.

And the women's snowboarding Big Air final will be held, pushed forward a day because of predicted bad weather Friday. The U.S. has four athletes competing in this event including slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson and 17-year-old Hailey Langland, who has won this event at the X Games.

___

10:15 a.m.

Marcel Hirscher's quest for a third gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics is over.

The 28-year-old Austrian star was the big favorite in slalom, his specialty, but he skied out early in the opening run on Thursday.

Hirscher looked ill at ease on a course where the gates were set by an Austrian team coach.

He started immediately after his biggest rival, Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, set a fast target of 47.72 seconds.

Hirscher already won the giant slalom and Alpine combined titles.

___

8:25 a.m.

Russian state TV reports that curler Alexander Krushelnitsky will give back his Olympic bronze medal after failing a drug test at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Krushelnitsky tested positive for the banned substance meldonium, which is believed to help blood circulation, after winning bronze in mixed doubles along with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova.

Russian Curling Federation spokesperson Valentina Parinova tells state TV channel Russia 1 that "we have signed a statement that indeed he did have (meldonium in the sample) and as a result we will give the medal back."

The secretary general for the Court of Arbitration for Sport says a hearing in Krushelnitsky's case is still scheduled for 2 p.m. despite the Russian statements.

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.