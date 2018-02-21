Man steals $1.1K in wine from Wegmans

Chesterfield Police need your help to identify the man who stole $1,100 worth of wine from a Wegmans.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the store located in the 12500 block of Stone Village Way.

If you recognize this man, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12