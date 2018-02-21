RACC continues saving animals thanks to the community

Neglect, suspected dog fighting rings, animals being shot - these are just some of the cases Richmond Animal Care and Control responded to in the first two months of 2018.

"The aggression, the crime, and the violent crime against animals has significantly gone up," explained Christie Chipps-Peters, director. "We're at an all time high."

Chipps-Peters says there have been three big animal seizure cases so far in 2018. In the most recent case, 13 dogs were rescued from a suspected dog fighting ring. In another case, 17 animals were saved from cruelty.

"It only takes one person to let us know, blow the whistle on those people, so we can help the animals" said Chipps-Peters. "We've had more animal cruelty and neglect convictions just in January that exceeds all of 2016."

Social media has become a powerful tool for reporting, and RACC says people have continued to speak up and speak on behalf of the city's animals.

"We're being pummeled with some larger cases that we need forensic diagnostics with," she said.

Animal control officers continue to "fight the good fight." Chipps-Peters says they have relied on RPD for the forensic resources they need to collect evidence and secure scenes, but they know it is time to get their own supplies as they continue their work.

"We have others coming...information that we have garnered from this case, we have others that we know are coming forward, so it would really help us in the field," she explained.

RACC asked for help purchasing an evidence collection kit. They are grateful to see how quickly the community responded.

"Within eight minutes, someone said 'done, it's on the way to your shelter,' and that is a blessing," explained Chipps-Peters.

Donations and adoptions have continued to make a difference in their work.

"We have to take every animal that comes to us in need. We cant say 'hang tight, we have 50 animals waiting for court.' They can't wait," she said.

While they only need one evidence collection kit right now, other people have committed to purchasing extra collection bags and continue to ask what they need to keep animals safe and comforted.

"We are your city shelter. We're blessed every single day that we have the community support, because really, every single person that helps us is the reason why we're successful," she said.

