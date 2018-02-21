Canadiens trade defenseman Jakub Jerabek to Capitals

MONTREAL (AP) - The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Jakub Jerabek to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday for a 2019 fifth-round pick.

The 26-year-old Jerabek, from the Czech Republic, had a goal and three assists in 25 games this season with Montreal. He also had a goal and 10 assists in 17 games in the AHL for the Laval Rockets.

Jerabek signed a one-year deal with Montreal in May 2017.

