Bon Secours to merge with Mercy Health

Bon Secours Health System announced their intent to merge with Mercy Health, which operates hospitals in Ohio and Kentucky, to create one of the largest Catholic health systems in the eastern United States.

“The mission, vision, values and geographic service areas of Bon Secours and Mercy Health are remarkably well-aligned and highly complementary,” said Richard J. Statuto, President and CEO of Bon Secours Health System. “This merger strengthens our shared commitment to improve population health, eliminate health disparities, build strength to address social determinants of health, and invest heavily in innovating our approaches to health care.”

Maryland-based Bon Secours operates St. Mary's, St. Francis, and Memorial Regional Medical Center in the Richmond area.

Once the impending merger is complete, Bon Secours and Mercy Health will become the fifth largest Catholic health system in the United States, as well as one of the top 20 health systems in the country. They will operate 43 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites in seven states.

“We are guided by our shared faith and commitment to partner with communities to create a more humane world, build social justice for all, especially the poor and dying,” noted Sister Patricia A. Eck, C.B.S., chairperson of Bon Secours Ministries. “This merger ensures a strong future for our shared health ministry as we work to bring health and wholeness to those we so humbly serve.”

Bon Secours currently owns or operates hospitals and care facilities in Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida, and New York.

The merger is expected to be complete by the end of 2018.

