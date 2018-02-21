Bon Secours to merge with Mercy Health - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Bon Secours to merge with Mercy Health

Bon Secours announces their intent to merge with Mercy Health. (Source: Bon Secours) Bon Secours announces their intent to merge with Mercy Health. (Source: Bon Secours)
MARRIOTTSVILLE, MD (WWBT) -

Bon Secours Health System announced their intent to merge with Mercy Health, which operates hospitals in Ohio and Kentucky, to create one of the largest Catholic health systems in the eastern United States.

“The mission, vision, values and geographic service areas of Bon Secours and Mercy Health are remarkably well-aligned and highly complementary,” said Richard J. Statuto, President and CEO of Bon Secours Health System. “This merger strengthens our shared commitment to improve population health, eliminate health disparities, build strength to address social determinants of health, and invest heavily in innovating our approaches to health care.”

Maryland-based Bon Secours operates St. Mary's, St. Francis, and Memorial Regional Medical Center in the Richmond area.

Once the impending merger is complete, Bon Secours and Mercy Health will become the fifth largest Catholic health system in the United States, as well as one of the top 20 health systems in the country. They will operate 43 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites in seven states.

“We are guided by our shared faith and commitment to partner with communities to create a more humane world, build social justice for all, especially the poor and dying,” noted Sister Patricia A. Eck, C.B.S., chairperson of Bon Secours Ministries. “This merger ensures a strong future for our shared health ministry as we work to bring health and wholeness to those we so humbly serve.” 

Bon Secours currently owns or operates hospitals and care facilities in Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Florida, and New York.

The merger is expected to be complete by the end of 2018.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Angry teens swarm into Florida Capitol; demand new gun laws

    Angry teens swarm into Florida Capitol; demand new gun laws

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 1:43 AM EST2018-02-21 06:43:29 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:19 AM EST2018-02-22 06:19:21 GMT

    Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...

    More >>

    Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't persuade lawmakers to change law now.

    More >>

  • Virginia locks up top seed in ACC Tournament with win over Georgia Tech

    Virginia locks up top seed in ACC Tournament with win over Georgia Tech

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:23 AM EST2018-02-22 05:23:04 GMT

    Ty Jerome scored 18 points and Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech in the second half, as the top-ranked Cavaliers downed the Yellow Jackets, 65-54. With the victory, the Wahoos clinch the top seed in the ACC Tournament next month. 

    More >>

    Ty Jerome scored 18 points and Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech in the second half, as the top-ranked Cavaliers downed the Yellow Jackets, 65-54. With the victory, the Wahoos clinch the top seed in the ACC Tournament next month. 

    More >>

  • Blind victim forgives childhood friend for accidental shooting

    Blind victim forgives childhood friend for accidental shooting

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:19 AM EST2018-02-22 05:19:46 GMT
    Mike Lee was left blind after an accidental shooting in 1989. (Source: NBC12)Mike Lee was left blind after an accidental shooting in 1989. (Source: NBC12)

    Mike Lee has never harbored hatred towards his friend Todd Bell, but until now, the two men have never truly expressed how the accident changed both their lives.

    More >>

    Mike Lee has never harbored hatred towards his friend Todd Bell, but until now, the two men have never truly expressed how the accident changed both their lives.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly