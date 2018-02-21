Sources: Not all doors inside Richmond schools have locks

Students who survived the Florida school shooting are preparing to flood the Capitol pushing to ban the assault-style rifle used to kill 17 people, vowing to make changes in the November election if they can't...More >>
Ty Jerome scored 18 points and Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech in the second half, as the top-ranked Cavaliers downed the Yellow Jackets, 65-54. With the victory, the Wahoos clinch the top seed in the ACC Tournament next month.More >>
Mike Lee has never harbored hatred towards his friend Todd Bell, but until now, the two men have never truly expressed how the accident changed both their lives.More >>
After more than 50 years, Jane Cooper Johnson is being honored by her high school classmates for her role in integrating public schools in Richmond.More >>
Justin Tillman put together another big night for VCU, scoring 26 points and pulling down 13 rebounds, and paced the Rams to an 82-78 win at Massachusetts on Wednesday night. It marks their first win in three tries at the Mullins Center in Amherst.More >>
The Goochland County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into the death of Bethany Lynn Stephens is complete.More >>
Inmates at one of the country's most well-known prisons will have a hand in laying Reverend Billy Graham to rest. At his request, Angola inmates built his casket back in 2006.More >>
