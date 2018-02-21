Sources: Not all doors inside Richmond schools have locks

After a deadly mass school shooting in Florida, NBC12 has learned that two Richmond Public Schools do not have the ability to lock down. NBC12 is not naming which specific schools have the issues, out of caution.

Tuesday night, the Richmond School Board and Superintendent Jason Kamras, took action to redirect $1.5 million towards school security. The Richmond City Council must approve the spending measure.

Sources tell NBC12 that in some schools, not all doors within the building have locks, including some bathroom stalls. In the event of an active shooter, it's essential that students and staff not only have the ability to get out but that they're able to barricade themselves in, for safety.

Richmond Public Schools (RPS) administrators say they're waiting for the results of a security audit that Kamras called for immediately after the Florida school shooting.

"Safety is number one. You give us your kids every day, and it's our job to make sure they're safe,” said Kamras after Tuesday night’s Richmond School Board meeting.

Administrators said more details on what security measures will be released at that time, likely in early March.

State law requires all schools to complete a yearly safety audit. Last school year, more than 9,200 school threats were reported to school districts around Virginia.

Parents like Ebonie Buckingham, who has a daughter in kindergarten at RPS, say bolstering school security is worth the expense for keeping our children safe. Buckingham has even trained her daughter on what to do during an active shooter situation.

"Hide at all costs. Don't move. Don't make any sudden movements. Just do what you're told and stay safe,” said Buckingham.

NBC12 safety expert Mike Jones is working directly with the state to help make schools safer. Jones is the founder of MAJOR Security Consulting and Design, Inc., and he is also the chairman of the Crime Prevention Training Advisory Committee with Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Jones also served as the former Virginia Capitol Police chief. He says new security technology is quickly progressing, but simple things like installing locks or even handing out doorstops could be very impactful.

"Something as simple as a rubber door stop, that the teacher can put at the door in the event of an active shooter or an emergency, can effectively block that door for the time period that it takes,” said Jones.

New security technology is also entering school systems, with ways to lock down all doors electronically at once. Even desks are being considered as barriers.

"Being able to move desks on wheels, and lock the wheels to the door,” explained Jones.

More than 37 schools have contacted Jones for help in securing their buildings since the mass shooting in Florida. Jones said unfortunately, the latest technology can be expensive - especially retrofitting older schools; however, taking measures like making sure classroom doors can lock is essential.

