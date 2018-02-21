Richmond gospel radio host remembers Rev. Billy Graham

Rev. Billy Graham was known as "America's Pastor."

However, on Wednesday, millions of people worldwide are mourning his death. He passed away early Wednesday morning at his home in North Carolina.

Needless to say, he impacted people right here in the Richmond area and is being remembered as a man who not only preached but one who also practiced what he preached.

One Richmond radio host said that is the reason he will never be forgotten.

Gospel radio host Sheilah Belle gives listeners spiritual inspiration each day on Praise 104.7.

Over the years, she has met and interviewed countless gospel singers and pastors.

Although she never met the Rev. Billy Graham, she says he definitely had a strong presence in her life.

"Billy Graham is the man that our household grew up on back in the day," said Belle. "We used to hear him on the radio. We saw him on the crusades when they would come on television. It wasn't a black or white thing. You never heard of that division when it comes to the Rev. Billy Graham."

Beginning his ministry in the 1940s, Rev. Graham grew to become one of the most beloved and most powerful religious leaders of our time. He was the unofficial pastor of the White House, giving spiritual counsel to every president since Truman.

Yet, whenever he was in the spotlight, he always made sure to shine the light elsewhere.

"He preached the Word and talked about God's love in an uncompromising way, and that I appreciate," said Belle. "But it makes me think about who will continue to preach like that? Who will continue to push out that word - not compromising the Word of God?"

No doubt, it's a question many Christians are asking throughout the world.

"It's so sad to know that his voice is silent, but his love and his ministry and his hard works I know will live on," said Belle.

Rev. Graham had been treated in recent years for cancer, pneumonia and other ailments.

He was 99 years old.

