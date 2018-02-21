Flying Squirrels tickets go on sale March 3

Nutzy's Block Party will serve as the ticket sale launch for the Flying Squirrels. (Source: NBC12)

Single-game tickets for the Richmond Flying Squirrels go on sale March 3.

Nutzy’s Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Diamond prior to Virginia Commonwealth’s game against Manhattan.

The first 100 fans who purchase tickets will received a free Funnville T-shirt.

Online ticket sales begin at noon.

Advance purchase general admission tickets begin at $8. Terrace level tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on game day. Field level seats are $12 in advance and $14 on game day.

The event will feature food, vendors, games and samples of new food items to be sold at the stadium.

The Flying Squirrels open the season April 13 against the Reading Fightin’ Phils. Former major leagues Fred McGriff will throw out the first pitch.

