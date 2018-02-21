Chick-fil-A giving out free chicken biscuit Thursday

The first 100 fans who purchase tickets will received a free Funnville T-shirt.More >>
The offer is good from the restaurant’s opening until 10:30 a.m. at participating Richmond locations.More >>
The Richmond Times-Dispatch is making changes for 2018, which include increasing newsstand and subscription prices, the newspaper said on Wednesday.More >>
Richmond Police's Mounted Unit has its sights set on a new stable location. Officials are now considering a multi-acre site at Gillies Creek, which would include a newly built, modern barn.More >>
There are at least two Richmond schools that could not lock down in the event of an emergency - such as an active shooter. The two buildings in question do not have the security equipment necessary.More >>
