Chick-fil-A giving out free chicken biscuit Thursday

Get there before 10:30 a.m. (Source: Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Richmond are giving away free breakfast Thursday.

All you have to do is walk in and get a free chicken biscuit. No other purchase is necessary.

The offer is good from the restaurant’s opening until 10:30 a.m. at participating Richmond locations.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12