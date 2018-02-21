Chick-fil-A giving out free chicken biscuit Thursday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chick-fil-A giving out free chicken biscuit Thursday

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Richmond are giving away free breakfast Thursday.

All you have to do is walk in and get a free chicken biscuit. No other purchase is necessary.

The offer is good from the restaurant’s opening until 10:30 a.m. at participating Richmond locations.

