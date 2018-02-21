Liberia's new president pays visit to France

(AP Photo/Francois Mori). Paris Saint-Germain's soccer player Kylian Mbappe arrives for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Liberia's recently-elected President George Weah at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 201...

(AP Photo/Francois Mori). French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Liberia's recently-elected President George Weah upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. The French presidency said discussions will notably ...

(AP Photo/Francois Mori). French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Liberia's recently-elected President George Weah, as his wife Clar Weah looks on, upon their arrival at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. The French presid...

(AP Photo/Francois Mori). French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Liberia's recently-elected President George Weah, flanked with his wife Clar Weah upon their arrival at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. The French presid...

(AP Photo/Francois Mori). French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Liberia's recently-elected President George Weah, flanked with his wife Clar Weah upon their arrival at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. The French presid...

PARIS (AP) - Newly-elected Liberian President George Weah and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have announced the creation of a fund to support sport projects in Africa.

Weah, a former international soccer star, on his first trip out of Africa as head of state, had lunch Wednesday with Macron and top sport personalities at the Elysee Palace.

Macron and Weah said at a news conference that they want to revive the relationship between their countries.

Liberia, one of the poorest countries of Africa, mostly relies on close ties with the U.S.

Macron pledged to provide development aid to the country. He said the new financing platform for sport will notably involve the African Development Bank.

Weah became a star soccer player when he was playing in France in the 1990s.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.