Henrico deputy charged in assault after domestic incident

A Henrico deputy was charged in connection with a domestic-related incident.

Chesterfield police were called to a home in the 6700 block of Arbor Lake Drive around 11 p.m. on Feb. 17 for a report of a domestic assault. Police say the man, identified as Turon C. Johnson Sr., of Chesterfield, struck a boy in the head with a handgun earlier that day.

The boy, who is related to Johnson, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Johnson was charged with felonious assault.

Henrico County Sheriff Michael Wade said Johnson is a deputy at Henrico Jail East and has been suspended without pay, pending the outcome of the charges against him.

Johnson has been working at Henrico Jail East since 2016.

