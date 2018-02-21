School board looks for feedback regarding names of Hanover schools

Hanover County residents are asked to weigh in on the names of two school named for Confederate generals. (Source: NBC12)

The Hanover County School Board is looking to receive feedback from the community regarding the names and mascots of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

Hanover residents can provide feedback by filling out a survey or by visiting the following locations during normal business hours:

Hanover County School Board Office - 200 Berkley Street

Ashland Branch Library - 201 South Railroad Avenue

Atlee Branch Library - 9161 Atlee Road

Hanover Branch Library - 7527 Library Drive

Mechanicsville Branch Library - 7461 Sherwood Crossing Place

Montpelier Branch Library - 17205 Sycamore Tavern Lane

Rockville Branch Library - 16600 Pouncey Tract Road

Feedback must be received by Feb. 23.

The school board will then figure out what the next steps are once they receive feedback.

