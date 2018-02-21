School board looks for feedback regarding names of Hanover schools

The Hanover County School Board is looking to receive feedback from the community regarding the names and mascots of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.More >>
The Hanover County School Board is looking to receive feedback from the community regarding the names and mascots of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.More >>
A top official with Petersburg Public Schools pleads guilty to driving drunk.More >>
A top official with Petersburg Public Schools pleads guilty to driving drunk.More >>
After interviewing suspects, investigators say the threat is not credible and the school will be open as normal Monday.More >>
After interviewing suspects, investigators say the threat is not credible and the school will be open as normal Monday.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a missing 15-year-old girl may be in the metro Richmond area.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a missing 15-year-old girl may be in the metro Richmond area.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a man has been calling residents telling them they've missed jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says a man has been calling residents telling them they've missed jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.More >>