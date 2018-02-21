Crews rescue dog from Chesterfield garage fire - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Crews rescue dog from Chesterfield garage fire

MIDLOTHIAN, VA (WWBT) -

A dog is alive, thanks to the heroics of Chesterfield firefighters.

Crews rescued a dog from a garage fire in the 2300 block of Garrison Place Road in Midlothian on Tuesday. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found an unconscious dog.

Crews treated the dog with an oxygen mask and were able to revive the pup.

Firefighters and animal control transported the dog to a local veterinarian to be checked out.

