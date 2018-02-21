Crews rescue dog from Chesterfield garage fire

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Former NBC12 anchor Gray Hall opens up about health scare

Virginia Beach may be taking figure skater to prom

Virginia Beach may be taking figure skater to prom

Garage fire in the 2300 block of Garrison Place Road (Source: Chesterfield fire)

A dog is alive, thanks to the heroics of Chesterfield firefighters.

Crews rescued a dog from a garage fire in the 2300 block of Garrison Place Road in Midlothian on Tuesday. When the firefighters arrived on the scene, they found an unconscious dog.

Crews treated the dog with an oxygen mask and were able to revive the pup.

Firefighters and animal control transported the dog to a local veterinarian to be checked out.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12