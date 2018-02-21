Virginia Tech named one of country's safest universities

Virginia Tech ranked No. 8 on the list of safest universities. (Source: NBC12/file)

Virginia Tech University has been named one of the safest campuses in the country.

That’s according to Alarms.com, which is the website for the National Council for Home Safety and Security.

The site factored the numbers of crimes reported and compared that to the crime rate of the city where the school is located. It also accounted for the number of campus police officers per 1,000 students.

Virginia Tech ranked No. 8 on the list. Virginia Commonwealth ranked fourth out of Virginia universities and No. 167 out of 243 universities on the list.

Brigham Young University was named the safest college in the country. Oakland University in Rochester, MI, Northern Kentucky, Rhode Island and Bridgewater State University in Bridgewater, MA, rounded out the top five.

Here’s how other universities in Virginia ranked:

21. George Mason University

46. James Madison University

77. University of Virginia

167. Virginia Commonwealth University

190. Old Dominion University

