'Homeland' film shoot looking for extras

Are you free Sunday and interested in being on TV?

Showtime’s popular series “Homeland” will be shooting in Richmond and the production needs extras to participate in the filming.

A casting call posted to Facebook asked for anyone age 30 to 70 to submit two photos to be considered for a part.

The role will be to play a business professional, reporter or Congressional staffer.

To be an extra, you must submit a close-up photo of your face and a full body picture along with your name, contact information and personal details.

You also must be available all day Sunday because the post said filming can take more than 12 hours.

