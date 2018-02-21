Woman injured in early morning house fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Source: Henrico Fire)

A woman suffered minor burns on her arm in an early morning house fire.

Henrico County fire officials said the 59-year-old woman was transported to the hospital, and the injury is not life-threatening.

She was displaced by the fire about 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lee Avenue, but is able to stay with family.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. It took about 45 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

