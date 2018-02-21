Voting will close on anti-distracted driving license plate contest

This is one of the designs in the contest. (Source: Virginia DMV)

Tuesday is the last chance to vote on Virginia's new anti-distracted driving license plate.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has eight sample designs created by high school students for the Take Action Against Distraction license plate.

The license plates are designed to serve as a reminder to not text and drive.

Some of the slogans the plates use include “Is it worth a life,” “One distraction can delay your reaction,” “Drive wise & save lives” and “iCan W8.”

The student who designed the winning plate will receive $1,000.

To see the license plates, visit the DMV’s website.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12