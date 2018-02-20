2 Richmond schools cannot lock down in emergency

There are at least two Richmond schools that could not lock down in the event of an emergency - such as an active shooter.

In light of last weeks deadly school shooting in Florida, Richmond's School Board is taking swift action to try to fix this.

The two buildings in question do not have the security equipment necessary to lock the building down to save your child's life.

The School Board voted on Tuesday night to ask Richmond City Council to re-appropriate $1.5 million that it already has to protect your kids.

"I immediately asked for a review of all of our procedures, our equipment, whatever else we need so that we can make the adjustments right away," said Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras. "Safety is number one. You give us your kids every single day, and it's our job to make sure that they're safe."

Superintendent Kamras says they are full speed ahead on new buildings for George Mason, Greene, Elkhart-Thompson, and George Wythe, following phase one of the schools facilities plan.

