Furman races past VMI 76-54 for 4th straight win

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Andrew Brown sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 and Furman used a 20-0 advantage on fastbreak points to race to a 76-54 victory over VMI on Tuesday night for its fourth straight win.
Daniel Fowler and Jordan Lyons notched 12 points apiece for the Paladins (20-9, 11-5 Southern Conference), who hit the 20-win mark in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1980. Devin Sibley added 10 points and nine rebounds. Furman shot 52 percent from the floor (29 of 56), while holding the Keydets (8-19, 3-13) to 31 percent shooting (19 of 61).
Jordan Ratliffe was the lone Keydet in double figures with 10 points. VMI has lost five straight to Furman.
The Paladins took sole possession of third place in conference play with two games left in the regular season.
Lyons had nine points in eight minutes on the floor in the first half and Furman led 34-26 at intermission. Brown's 3-pointer 96 seconds into the second half pushed the lead to double digits and the Paladins coasted from there.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Here are updated scores and schedules for the next rounds of region tournaments involving area teams.More >>
Derrick Johnson was introduced as the new Hermitage head football coach on Thursday. He replaces Patrick Kane, who stepped down after 17 seasons in December. Johnson spent the last three years as the head coach at Matoaca, and takes over a program that's experienced 17 straight winning seasons and 12 playoff appearances during that span.More >>
Derrick Johnson was introduced as the new Hermitage head football coach on Thursday. He replaces Patrick Kane, who stepped down after 17 seasons in December. Johnson spent the last three years as the head coach at Matoaca, and takes over a program that's experienced 17 straight winning seasons and 12 playoff appearances during that span.More >>
Hakeem Abdul Saboor has gone from a three-sport star at Powhatan High School to an Olympic bobsledder. Now those who taught and coached him during his high school years get set to watch him go for gold on the world stage.More >>
Hakeem Abdul Saboor has gone from a three-sport star at Powhatan High School to an Olympic bobsledder. Now those who taught and coached him during his high school years get set to watch him go for gold on the world stage.More >>
Derrick Johnson will be the next head football coach at Hermitage High School, according to a source close to the situation. An official announcement is expected on Thursday.More >>
Derrick Johnson will be the next head football coach at Hermitage High School, according to a source close to the situation. An official announcement is expected on Thursday.More >>
NBC12's Marc Davis spent some time with the Curling Club of Virginia to learn about a sport that some may not be as familiar with.More >>
NBC12's Marc Davis spent some time with the Curling Club of Virginia to learn about a sport that some may not be as familiar with.More >>