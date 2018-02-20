Tuesday's Scores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Flint Hill 64, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 52

Holy Child, Md. 51, Episcopal 50

Maret, D.C. 27, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 24

Potomac School 61, Madeira School 60

Class 6=

Region C=

Lake Braddock 65, Freedom (Woodbridge) 37

Mount Vernon 50, Fairfax 44

South County 42, Colgan 34

Region D=

George Marshall 52, Centreville 32

Herndon 52, Patriot 49

James Madison 47, Yorktown 37

South Lakes 57, Battlefield 37

Westfield 66, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 44

Class 5=

Region A=

Hampton 43, Warwick 37

Norview 63, Green Run 43

Class 5=

Region C=

Edison 50, Potomac Falls 29

Falls Church 51, Stone Bridge 42

Freedom (South Riding) 68, Briar Woods 25

Tuscarora 59, Wakefield 47

Class 4=

Region A=

Deep Creek 53, Woodrow Wilson 42

Jamestown 39, Warhill 37

King's Fork 78, Great Bridge 36

Lake Taylor 72, Heritage-Newport News 23

Region C=

Loudoun Valley 50, Liberty-Bealeton 39

Millbrook 69, Loudoun County 42

Region D=

Carroll County 56, Blacksburg 19

William Byrd 51, Charlottesville 38

Class 3=

Region B=

Culpeper 52, Armstrong 50

William Monroe 44, Brentsville 34

Region D=

Abingdon 60, Magna Vista 29

Cave Spring 55, Lord Botetourt 32

Christiansburg 61, Alleghany 44

Patrick County 62, Hidden Valley 44

Class 2=

Region B=

Buffalo Gap 46, Woodstock Central 33

East Rockingham 66, Strasburg 37

George Mason 40, Stuarts Draft 38

Wilson Memorial 71, Clarke County 43

Region C=

Chatham 52, Appomattox 36

Floyd County 92, Fort Chiswell 52

Gretna 44, Nelson County 35

Martinsville 63, Giles 37

Region D=

Central Wise 62, Marion 22

Ridgeview 63, Tazewell 39

Union 47, Lebanon 33

Virginia High 59, Gate City 54

Class 1=

Region A=

Essex 59, Rappahannock 50

Lancaster 42, Mathews 20

Surry County 61, Sussex Central 22

West Point 54, Chincoteague 38

Region D=

Chilhowie 41, Grundy 38

Eastside 75, Holston 57

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53, J.I. Burton 39

Rye Cove 54, Honaker 33

TCIS=

Quarterfinal=

Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Norfolk Collegiate 35

VIC=

Quarterfinal=

Miller School 68, North Cross 11

LIS=

Semi-final=

St. Annes-Belfield 60, St. Catherine's 29

Trinity Episcopal 70, Collegiate-Richmond 41

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Ridge Christian 72, Bishop Sullivan 45

Eastside 85, Holston 46

Fuqua School 59, Veritas Christian Academy 50

Oak Hill Academy 87, Washington Academy, N.C. 51

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 82, United Christian Academy 61

St. Christopher's 76, St. Annes-Belfield 68

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67, Flint Hill 53

Class 1=

Region A=

Franklin 79, Colonial Beach 74

Lancaster 77, Sussex Central 54

Northumberland 54, Essex 51

Surry County 74, Middlesex 48

Class 1=

Region B=

Carver Academy 64, Stonewall Jackson 53

Cumberland 65, Rappahannock County 27

Riverheads 83, Central Lunenburg 58

William Campbell 71, Altavista 57

Class 6=

Region C=

Annandale 54, Forest Park 46

Colgan 42, Fairfax 37

Mount Vernon 94, Lake Braddock 89

West Potomac 55, W.T. Woodson 40

Class 6=

Region D=

Battlefield 74, Washington-Lee 57

George Marshall 45, Chantilly 30

James Madison 58, Herndon 50

Class 5=

Region A=

Green Run 55, Princess Anne 52

Hampton 58, Kecoughtan 39

Region C=

Edison 84, Tuscarora 64

Potomac Falls 46, TJ-Richmond 43

Stone Bridge 64, Freedom (South Riding) 53

Westfield 76, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 75

Class 4=

Region A=

Deep Creek 67, Grafton 64, 2OT

Denbigh 63, Lafayette 61

Heritage-Newport News 63, King's Fork 35

Lake Taylor 86, Smithfield 47

Region C=

Handley 76, Woodgrove 67

Loudoun Valley 89, Millbrook 62

Region D=

E.C. Glass 61, Charlottesville 52

Jefferson Forest 66, GW-Danville 64

Class 3=

Region B=

George Wythe-Richmond 77, Armstrong 43

John Marshall 106, Culpeper 74

Region D=

Cave Spring 64, Magna Vista 39

Hidden Valley 45, Patrick County 32

Northside 67, Christiansburg 55

Staunton River 77, Abingdon 63

Class 2=

Region B=

George Mason 56, East Rockingham 49

R.E. Lee-Staunton 81, Clarke County 47

Stuarts Draft 95, Madison County 87

Woodstock Central 84, Wilson Memorial 65

Region C=

Dan River 65, Floyd County 36

Glenvar 63, Appomattox 62

Martinsville 71, Giles 31

Radford 74, James River-Buchanan 40

Class 1=

Region D=

Chilhowie 56, J.I. Burton 52

Honaker 83, Rye Cove 49

Twin Valley 77, Northwood 60

Prep League=

Quarterfinal=

Woodberry Forest 71, Fork Union Prep 56

TCIS=

Quarterfinal=

Cape Henry Collegiate 55, Nansemond-Suffolk 50

Hampton Roads 73, Norfolk Collegiate 67

Norfolk Academy 68, Norfolk Christian 57

Walsingham Academy 67, Steward School 50

VACA=

Quarterfinal=

Southwest Virginia Home School 58, New Covenant 54

VCC=

Quarterfinal=

Southampton Academy 81, Kenston Forest 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

