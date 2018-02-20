Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Flint Hill 64, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 52
Holy Child, Md. 51, Episcopal 50
Lake Braddock 65, Freedom (Woodbridge) 35
Maret, D.C. 27, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 24
Potomac School 61, Madeira School 60
Class 6=
Region C=
Lake Braddock 65, Freedom (Woodbridge) 37
Mount Vernon 50, Fairfax 44
South County 42, Colgan 34
Region D=
George Marshall 52, Centreville 32
Herndon 52, Patriot 49
James Madison 47, Yorktown 37
South Lakes 57, Battlefield 37
Westfield 66, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 44
Class 5=
Region A=
Hampton 43, Warwick 37
Norview 63, Green Run 43
Class 5=
Region C=
Edison 50, Potomac Falls 29
Falls Church 51, Stone Bridge 42
Freedom (South Riding) 68, Briar Woods 25
Tuscarora 59, Wakefield 47
Class 4=
Region A=
Deep Creek 53, Woodrow Wilson 42
Jamestown 39, Warhill 37
King's Fork 78, Great Bridge 36
Lake Taylor 72, Heritage-Newport News 23
Region C=
Loudoun Valley 50, Liberty-Bealeton 39
Millbrook 69, Loudoun County 42
Region D=
Carroll County 56, Blacksburg 19
William Byrd 51, Charlottesville 38
Class 3=
Region B=
Culpeper 52, Armstrong 50
William Monroe 44, Brentsville 34
Region D=
Abingdon 60, Magna Vista 29
Cave Spring 55, Lord Botetourt 32
Christiansburg 61, Alleghany 44
Patrick County 62, Hidden Valley 44
Class 2=
Region B=
Buffalo Gap 46, Woodstock Central 33
East Rockingham 66, Strasburg 37
George Mason 40, Stuarts Draft 38
Wilson Memorial 71, Clarke County 43
Region C=
Chatham 52, Appomattox 36
Floyd County 92, Fort Chiswell 52
Gretna 44, Nelson County 35
Martinsville 63, Giles 37
Region D=
Central Wise 62, Marion 22
Ridgeview 63, Tazewell 39
Union 47, Lebanon 33
Virginia High 59, Gate City 54
Class 1=
Region A=
Essex 59, Rappahannock 50
Lancaster 42, Mathews 20
Surry County 61, Sussex Central 22
West Point 54, Chincoteague 38
Region D=
Chilhowie 41, Grundy 38
Eastside 75, Holston 57
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53, J.I. Burton 39
Rye Cove 54, Honaker 33
TCIS=
Quarterfinal=
Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Norfolk Collegiate 35
VIC=
Quarterfinal=
Miller School 68, North Cross 11
LIS=
Semi-final=
St. Annes-Belfield 60, St. Catherine's 29
Trinity Episcopal 70, Collegiate-Richmond 41
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Ridge Christian 72, Bishop Sullivan 45
Eastside 85, Holston 46
Fuqua School 59, Veritas Christian Academy 50
Oak Hill Academy 87, Washington Academy, N.C. 51
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 82, United Christian Academy 61
St. Christopher's 76, St. Annes-Belfield 68
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67, Flint Hill 53
Class 1=
Region A=
Franklin 79, Colonial Beach 74
Lancaster 77, Sussex Central 54
Northumberland 54, Essex 51
Surry County 74, Middlesex 48
Class 1=
Region B=
Carver Academy 64, Stonewall Jackson 53
Cumberland 65, Rappahannock County 27
Riverheads 83, Central Lunenburg 58
William Campbell 71, Altavista 57
Class 6=
Region C=
Annandale 54, Forest Park 46
Colgan 42, Fairfax 37
Mount Vernon 94, Lake Braddock 89
West Potomac 55, W.T. Woodson 40
Class 6=
Region D=
Battlefield 74, Washington-Lee 57
George Marshall 45, Chantilly 30
James Madison 58, Herndon 50
Class 5=
Region A=
Green Run 55, Princess Anne 52
Hampton 58, Kecoughtan 39
Region C=
Edison 84, Tuscarora 64
Potomac Falls 46, TJ-Richmond 43
Stone Bridge 64, Freedom (South Riding) 53
Westfield 76, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 75
Class 4=
Region A=
Deep Creek 67, Grafton 64, 2OT
Denbigh 63, Lafayette 61
Heritage-Newport News 63, King's Fork 35
Lake Taylor 86, Smithfield 47
Region C=
Handley 76, Woodgrove 67
Loudoun Valley 89, Millbrook 62
Region D=
E.C. Glass 61, Charlottesville 52
Jefferson Forest 66, GW-Danville 64
Class 3=
Region B=
George Wythe-Richmond 77, Armstrong 43
John Marshall 106, Culpeper 74
Region D=
Cave Spring 64, Magna Vista 39
Hidden Valley 45, Patrick County 32
Northside 67, Christiansburg 55
Staunton River 77, Abingdon 63
Class 2=
Region B=
George Mason 56, East Rockingham 49
R.E. Lee-Staunton 81, Clarke County 47
Stuarts Draft 95, Madison County 87
Woodstock Central 84, Wilson Memorial 65
Region C=
Dan River 65, Floyd County 36
Glenvar 63, Appomattox 62
Martinsville 71, Giles 31
Radford 74, James River-Buchanan 40
Class 1=
Region D=
Chilhowie 56, J.I. Burton 52
Honaker 83, Rye Cove 49
Twin Valley 77, Northwood 60
Prep League=
Quarterfinal=
Woodberry Forest 71, Fork Union Prep 56
TCIS=
Quarterfinal=
Cape Henry Collegiate 55, Nansemond-Suffolk 50
Hampton Roads 73, Norfolk Collegiate 67
Norfolk Academy 68, Norfolk Christian 57
Walsingham Academy 67, Steward School 50
VACA=
Quarterfinal=
Southwest Virginia Home School 58, New Covenant 54
VCC=
Quarterfinal=
Southampton Academy 81, Kenston Forest 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
