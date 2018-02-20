Couple calls 12, gets new floor after problems with company's installation

12 On Your Side goes to bat for a Chesterfield couple and gets results.

Phillip Hickman and his wife Christy did not expect their new, $4,000 vinyl floors to bubble two weeks after installation. When the floors did and "Empire Today" refused to redo them, Hickman and his wife called 12.

It all fell into place after NBC12's Diane Walker spoke with the corporate marketing director. The next day, Empire Today had a plan to meet with the customer, see the problem, clear up any confusion and the decision was made to give them a brand new floor.

The problems Hickman pointed out are spots where the flooring is bubbled up in several places. He says he showed Empire Today's installer six months ago, when deformities began to appear in his beautiful floors just two weeks after installation.

Hickman says Empire Today claimed there was a pre-existing leak from his dishwasher that ruined the vinyl flooring, but Hickman blames the installer - who had to fit about six inches of vinyl underneath the dishwasher.

Hickman says if there was a preexisting problem, it would have been listed on the paperwork - and it wasn’t.

"They pried up on the dishwasher, on that little plastic elbow. It's plastic, and they did a hairline crack in it, and that's when it started seeping," said Hickman. "It never leaked before. It was six months old, practically brand new."

He says the installer told him in August he would have to pay to get another floor.

"When I mentioned about taking them to small claims court, the guy said, 'go ahead. Do what you got to do.' You all were the next ones I called."

When 12 On Your Side first called Empire Today, we were told: "Our guys aren't plumbers. We want our customers happy. Send us what you have."

The next day, the couple got a phone call setting the resolution in motion. Hickman is glad he called 12 for help.

"They're going to tear the whole floor up. Redo the wood, the linoleum, and the warranty is going to start from the day it's installed. Without Diane Walker, without her help and following through with this, I don't think they would have helped unless she actually got involved."

We'll be checking in with Phillip Hickman as the work starts Thursday.

