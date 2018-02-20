Acts of Kindness: 'Miss Cat' keeps kids safe, excited on school bus

Parents say "Miss Cat" keeps their kids safe, happy, inspired and exicted to get on board each day. (Source: NBC12)

We routinely salute area educators, coaches and administrators, but what about the people who transport your kids?

Today's Acts of Kindness recognizes a Henrico school bus driver affectionately called Ms. Cat.

Parents say she keeps their kids safe, happy, inspired and excited to get on board Bus 277 each day.

