Hundreds vote to name new K-9 in Colonial Heights

Meet Justice, the new social-media-named K-9 in Colonial Heights.
She received her name after hundreds of votes in a Facebook "like" contest recently on the Colonial Heights Police Department's page.
"We want to say thanks to our community for the nearly 800 "likes" in order to help us name our new girl," the police department said.
The police department promises more photos and updates as Justice and her handler continue training.
