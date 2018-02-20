2 displaced after fire at Henrico home

Henrico Fire crews are investigating after a house fire that displaced two people.

It happened in the 8000 block of Hermitage Road. Crews arrived at 3:34 p.m. to find smoke coming from the home.

The fire was put out and no one was injured. The Henrico Fire Marshal Office is investigating the cause.

