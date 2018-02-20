Lyft offers discounts to support businesses affected by Richmond road construction project

Lift is offering customers $5 off rides to the Broad Street corridor to help support businesses currently struggling due to the GRTC Bus Pulse Project construction.

The offer is available to all passengers until March 3 for any two rides that end on Broad Street, between North Thompson and North 9th streets.

Many businesses along West Broad Street say the construction of the GRTC Bus Pulse Project is crippling them. They say increased traffic, blocked entrances and limited parking are to blame for some places shutting down, scaling back expenses and moving.

Lyft wants to help alleviate some of the impact of the project.

"During construction, we want to be sure we are supporting the businesses in the area," said Cabell Rosanelli, Lyft Market Manager for Richmond. "Lyft’s 2018 Economic Impact Report shows that our passengers spent an additional $6 million in Richmond’s businesses last year. We hope to continue bringing that impact to Richmond by providing safe, reliable, and affordable transportation to and from local shops and restaurants."

Lyft says to enter the code EMXPRICWDPD0218 in the Promos section of the Lyft app to get the discount.

"Broad Street businesses have been affected significantly by the ongoing Pulse construction and delays," said Councilwoman Kimberly Gray, 2nd District. "It is very encouraging that Lyft has stepped in to support these local businesses during a time of need."

While a launch date has not yet been set, GRTC says construction must be done by June 30, 2018 or the contractor will face a penalty fine of $4,450/per day.

Meanwhile, $200,000 in city and state dollars has been been spent on a campaign called PulseRVA.com to make sure people know businesses on Broad are open.

