Student arrested after alleged threats to Louisa school

A Louisa County High School student was arrested Tuesday after the sheriff's office said the juvenile made threats over social media.

In a letter to parents, the school system said the sheriff's office was immediately contacted after the threat was discovered overnight.

The student was taken into custody within an hour, the letter said.

"No staff or students were in danger at any time," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

"We would like to thank the Louisa County Sheriff's Office for its quick response," school officials said in the letter, " and we would also like to thank the students who reported the posts to the LCHS administration."

