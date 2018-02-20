Man granted bond, not allowed to have contact with daughter in incest case

A Henrico mother says her daughter needs help, not jail time, for allegedly having an incestuous relationship with her own father.

The father, 42-year-old Steven Pladl, and his 20-year-old daughter Katie Pladl are facing several charges, including incest - which is a felony. Steven Pladl was granted bond on Tuesday, while a bond hearing date has not yet for his daughter.

Court documents say the father and daughter have a baby together.

The Pladls were living in North Carolina when they were arrested and extradited back to Henrico County on Monday. Police say the crime happened at their home in the West End. It's a home they shared with his ex-wife Alyssa - who is also Katie's mother - and two younger sisters.

On social media, Katie Pladl posted a photo to Instagram with the hashtags "Just Married" and "Pregnant." Police say the man in the photo is her biological father. Other photos show them on Facebook holding their newborn baby.

Now they are each facing two misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a felony charge of incest.

"If that can be proven, that's a crime. It's a felony. It can carry up to 10 years in the penitentiary," says NBC12 legal analyst Steve Benjamin.

According to court documents, the incestuous relationship and pregnancy were revealed in journal entries written by Steven Pladl's 11-year-old daughter. The affidavit in a protective order shows the girl's mother Alyssa, who is also Katie's mother, discovered the journal and turned it over to police.

According to an interview with the Daily Mail, Katie's parents gave her up for adoption, but Katie sought them out once she turned 18. Katie lived with the family, including two younger sisters, at a home on Locustgrove Court in Henrico's West End.

Court documents say the 11-year-old sister wrote she is "...scared of her father and refers to him as 'Satan.'" She said she had "...walked into his bedroom and found dad and her sister [Katie] in bed together."

NBC12 reached out to Alyssa, who said in a message, "I do think she was manipulated, and I do want her to get help instead of more jail time."

NBC12 asked our legal analyst: why charge the daughter?

"It could be that the prosecution charged both, wanting to further investigate and determine how it came about before making an ultimate decision on how the case should be resolved," says Benjamin. "It may be that they want one part to testify against another. We just don't know at this point."

Steven Pladl was granted bond of $25,000 on the incest charge and $1,500 for each of the other charges. He also has been told to not have contact with Katie, must remain in Virginia and be on good behavior.

Katie remains behind bars as her attorneys work on setting a bond hearing date.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for April 23.

