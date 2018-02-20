2 babies delivered over the weekend by Henrico firefighters

Two baby boys were delivered over the holiday weekend. (Source: Henrico Fire)

Henrico firefighters delivered two babies over Presidents Day weekend.

The first baby was delivered at Firehouse 6 about 5 p.m. Saturday after a woman in labor pulled into the fire station in the rain.

The second came Monday in the area of Hungry Spring Road.

Both babies were boys.

