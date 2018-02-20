Henrico to offer new 4-H club focused on Horticulture

The Henrico County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension will hold a meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20 to provide information about a new 4-H club focused on horticulture.

The Henrico 4-H Horticulture Club will offer programs about growing vegetables, the water cycle, pollinator gardening and gardening with herbs.

4-H is open at no cost to kids ages 9 through 13, although fees for some programs may be required.

The Feb. 20 meeting will begin at 4 p.m. in the demonstration kitchen of the Extension office in the Human Services Building, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive. Meetings of the 4-H Horticulture Club will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, beginning March 20, at the Extension office.

For more information, contact Ed Olsen, agriculture and natural resources/horticulture Extension agent, at (804) 501-5171 or email edo@vt.edu.

