RVA Parenting: Summer Camp Guide by Macaroni Kid

Are you looking for camps to keep your kids busy this summer, while school is out?

Now is the time to get enrolled and make your plans. Luckily, the work is done for you.

Check out this awesome camp guide put together by our RVA Parenting Contributor from Richmond’s Macaroni Kid.

From Academics and Stem, to adventure, arts, cooking, stem, performing arts, sports, and special needs- we’ve got the list of area camps and what you need to know!

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12