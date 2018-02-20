Man dropped off at VCU Medical Center with life-threatening gunshot wound

The Richmond Police Department says a man was dropped off at VCU Medical Center early Tuesday with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say he was dropped off around 2 a.m. after a shooting near Williamsburg Road and Scott Street.

No suspects have been named.

If you have any information about this shooting, call police.

