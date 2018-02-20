Modern Changemaker: Enjoli Moon introduces diverse stories through film festival

Enjoli Moon decided to use movies as a way to bring a positive change to the community. (Source: NBC12)

There are many ways to make positive impacts within a community.

Some people use art or music. Others volunteer their time by mentoring.

However, four years ago, Richmond native Enjoli Moon decided to use movies as a way to bring about a positive change, and that decision is not only changing Richmond for the better, it is also changing the world.

In just a few short years, Afrikana Independent Film Festival has helped to introduce Richmond to the world.

The multi-day festival showcases the cinematic works by people of color from all over the globe, and it was started by Enjoli Moon, a Richmond native who had no background in film at all.

"I was not necessarily a film buff before this all started," said Moon. "I tell you the thing that really hooked me in terms of indie films and that was learning about short films. The stories that people could tell in 7 minutes, 17 minutes, 20 minutes. It just kind of floored me. And then to understand that this was, a lot of times, the only way that filmmakers of color were able to tell their stories because of the cost of shooting an independent feature really just made me even more committed to creating an arena where they could share their stories with us."

In 2014, Afrikana was born, and not only did it introduce a variety of stories to Richmond film lovers, it also brought with it internationally acclaimed independent filmmakers, along with a few worldwide heavy hitters.

"Angela Davis, Sonya Sanchez, and the likes of Talib Kweli and Amanda Seales and Robert Glasper," said Moon. "This has happened in a way that I could not have envisioned. It has been nice."

It has been so nice that Enjoli has recently been appointed as the assistant curator of film at the new VCU Institute for Contemporary Art, which officially opens in April.

Although it is a different role for her, she says her goal remains the same.

"I think that Richmond has a lot of different stories to tell, and it's our responsibility as the people of this city to give platform and to give space to a variety of stories. And this is just my contribution,” said Moon.

Yet, this is not her only contribution to the Richmond area.

Not only is she preparing for this year’s Afrikana Festival on top of her new position at VCU.

She is working with Richmond Regional Tourism to help create a “Black Experience Package” for the entire region.

Moon is also helping to plan this year’s Diner en Blanc event in Richmond.

