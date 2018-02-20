100 mph chase ends with deputy causing fleeing car to skid

A high-speed pursuit in Culpeper County ended after a sheriff’s deputy intentionally bumped the fleeing vehicle.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office posted video of the moment to Facebook. It shows the deputy’s vehicle bumping the back of the fleeing car, pulling alongside it and clipping the rear bumper to send the car into a skid.

No one was injured in the incident, and there was only minor damage done to both vehicles.

The chase began about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night when the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop for speeding. The vehicle was in a 45 mph zone and during the chase reached speeds more than 100 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mark Anthony Wheeler Jr was charged with felony eluding, DUI and driving on a suspended license.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy chose to make contact with the vehicle to end the pursuit quickly after it began crossing the center lines and being driven in the wrong lane around curves.

