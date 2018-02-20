100 mph chase ends with deputy causing fleeing car to skid

A high-speed pursuit in Culpeper County ended after a sheriff’s deputy intentionally bumped the fleeing vehicle.
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office posted video of the moment to Facebook. It shows the deputy’s vehicle bumping the back of the fleeing car, pulling alongside it and clipping the rear bumper to send the car into a skid.
No one was injured in the incident, and there was only minor damage done to both vehicles.
The chase began about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night when the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop for speeding. The vehicle was in a 45 mph zone and during the chase reached speeds more than 100 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mark Anthony Wheeler Jr was charged with felony eluding, DUI and driving on a suspended license.
The sheriff’s office said the deputy chose to make contact with the vehicle to end the pursuit quickly after it began crossing the center lines and being driven in the wrong lane around curves.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
No one was injured in the incident, and there was only minor damage done to both vehicles.More >>
No one was injured in the incident, and there was only minor damage done to both vehicles.More >>
Blake Stevens posed a question to gold medal-winning figure skater Gabrielle Daleman asking how many retweets he would need to get a date to the prom from her.More >>
Blake Stevens posed a question to gold medal-winning figure skater Gabrielle Daleman asking how many retweets he would need to get a date to the prom from her.More >>
Dominion estimates its work restored power to 2,000 homes in Carolina, a town north of San Juan.More >>
Dominion estimates its work restored power to 2,000 homes in Carolina, a town north of San Juan.More >>
During the transaction, the victim’s account was canceled but not before being used to purchase a new iPhone X.More >>
During the transaction, the victim’s account was canceled but not before being used to purchase a new iPhone X.More >>
Hakeem Abdul-Saboor is 1.68 seconds behind the leader, and 1.49 seconds out of bronze medal position.More >>
Hakeem Abdul-Saboor is 1.68 seconds behind the leader, and 1.49 seconds out of bronze medal position.More >>