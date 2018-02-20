Virginia high schooler meets figure skater's prom retweet challe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Virginia high schooler meets figure skater's prom retweet challenge

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WWBT) -

A high school student in Virginia Beach may be bringing a notable guest to his high school prom.

Blake Stevens, a student at Bayside High School, posed a question to gold medal-winning figure skater Gabrielle Daleman asking how many retweets he would need to get a date to the prom from her.

She responded with a pretty low bar – 10,000.

Stevens created a post showing the tweets along with a couple of pictures of Daleman on the ice, and the retweets rolled in.

He easily passed 10,000 in a just two days.

Daleman won a gold medal as part of the Canadian figure skating team in PyeongChang, but she has not yet responded to Stevens meeting her challenge.

