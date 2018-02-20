Man robbed at gunpoint near VCU campus

A man was robbed at gunpoint near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.

Police at VCU are warning students and faculty after a robbery Monday night in the 900 block of Lombardy Street near the Kroger on W. Broad Street.

The suspect stole a phone and cash. Police said the incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. when the victim met the suspect intending to buy some clothes from him.

While looking at the clothing, the victim noticed a gun being pointed at him. He dropped $260 and his phone in the suspect’s car before running away.

Police are still looking for the suspect, whom they said was driving a gold Mercedes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12