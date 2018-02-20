Man robbed at gunpoint near VCU campus

The Richmond Police Department says a man was dropped off at VCU Medical Center early Tuesday with a life-threatening gunshot wound.More >>
The suspect stole a phone and cash. Police said the incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. when the victim met the suspect intending to buy some clothes from him.More >>
Richmond’s new school superintendent is outlining his priorities, pushing raises for teachers and school bus drivers, but it will increase the operating budget by more than $9.2 million.More >>
All 82 Dominion Energy crew members are back home from Puerto Rico, and they have some stories to tell - mostly about snakes.More >>
Federal authorities have charged two Vermont women, Amber Fusco and Jennifer Bessette, in the December robberies of a BB&T Bank and a Wells Fargo in Virginia.More >>
