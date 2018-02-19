Dominion Energy crews return from restoring power in Puerto Rico

All 82 Dominion Energy crew members are back home from Puerto Rico. They spent a month working to get the lights back on for thousands of people after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

When Sean Feely and the others from Dominion got to Puerto Rico last month, only 50 percent of residents there had power. Thanks to Sean Feely and the others, when they left the island, more than 80 percent of people had their lights back on.

According to Dominion, crews installed 226 new poles, reworked hundreds more, and replaced more than 14 miles of power lines that were damaged by the hurricanes.

"It was long days," said Sean Feely. "14-hour work days, would start at 5 [a.m.] and wouldn't stop until 7 in the evening."

"I know there's no way I could work 14 hours a day for that many days in a row," said Sean's wife Ashley Feely.

Sean Feely says it was hot and very humid, as you would expect. Also, the terrain presented a new set of challenges for crews used to working in the Commonwealth.

"Mountainous, hilly terrain. A lot of poles that had to be climbed that reared out or were up in a mountain," said Sean Feely.

One other minor difference: Boa constrictors. Sean Feely says snakes were everywhere while they worked to restore power, but he adds that people on the island were incredibly thankful for the work they did, and it felt good knowing their work made a difference.

"It was hard to go down there and see someone that's been out of lights for six months, and it was just great to be able to see their faces smile and light up when we were able to get the power back on and how happy they were," said Sean Feely.

Despite the terrain - and snakes - Dominion Energy says every crew member returned home safe and injury free.

