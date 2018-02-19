Jamerson Jr. scores 15, Norfolk St. beats South Carolina St.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Derrik Jamerson Jr. scored 15 points to lead five Norfolk State players in double figures and the Spartans pulled away in the second half for a 76-62 win over South Carolina State on Monday night.
Jamerson hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range, his sixth game this season with at least five 3s. Steven Whitley had 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Nic Thomas also scored 12, Preston Bungei had 11 points and Alex Long 10 for Norfolk State (11-17, 9-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).
The Spartans led 41-39 with 15 minutes left, but Jamerson hit a 3 and Long had a dunk before Bunge converted a 3-point play that made it 53-43 about four minutes later. Rayshawn Neal's putback pulled South Carolina State within six points with 9:45 to play, but Jamerson hit back-to-back 3s to push the lead into double figures for good.
Damani Applewhite scored 14 points to lead South Carolina State (9-19, 5-8).
The Spartans made 16 of 25 from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range, and 7-of-8 free throws in the second half.
