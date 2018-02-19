Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50, Southampton Academy 35
Faith Christian-Roanoke 69, Temple Christian 16
Kenston Forest 48, Richmond Christian 42
Class 6=
Region B=
Colonial Forge 59, Manchester 53, OT
Cosby 69, Clover Hill 15
James River-Midlothian 46, Riverbend 43
Thomas Dale 46, Franklin County 34
Class 5=
Region A=
Menchville 46, Kempsville 32
Princess Anne 115, Maury 28
Region B=
Highland Springs 59, Hermitage 41
Lloyd Bird 53, Deep Run 32
Mills Godwin 35, Glen Allen 32
Varina 65, Matoaca 55
Region D=
Albemarle 61, Halifax County 38
Harrisonburg 67, Orange County 34
Massaponax 64, North Stafford 62
Potomac 46, Stafford 30
Class 4=
Region B=
Caroline 50, Patrick Henry-Ashland 41
Chancellor 56, Louisa 48
Huguenot 44, Powhatan 35
Midlothian 57, Courtland 32
Class 3=
Region A=
Hopewell 74, New Kent 26
Norcom 77, Southampton 22
Park View-South Hill 43, Phoebus 32
Tabb 50, Petersburg 39
Region C=
Brookville 49, Liberty-Bedford 28
Heritage-Lynchburg 47, Fort Defiance 40
Spotswood 66, Broadway 27
Western Albemarle 45, Fluvanna 34
Class 2=
Region A=
Bruton 60, Maggie Walker 56
Greensville County 78, Brunswick 55
Poquoson 71, Goochland 49
Prince Edward County 53, Amelia County 37
Class 1=
Region B=
Altavista 46, Central Lunenburg 30
Appomattox Regional 43, Cumberland 27
Riverheads 63, William Campbell 35
Region C=
Covington 49, Bland County 38
Galax 69, Craig County 31
George Wythe-Wytheville 68, Narrows 41
Parry McCluer 79, Rural Retreat 18
Region D=
Holston 56, Twin Valley 39
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 60, St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 59
Bishop O'Connell 57, Gonzaga College, D.C. 53
Class 6=
Region B=
Franklin County 59, Manchester 56
James River-Midlothian 75, Clover Hill 45
Riverbend 67, Colonial Forge 59
Thomas Dale 73, Cosby 67, OT
Class 5=
Region A=
Norview 64, Indian River 60
Salem-Va. Beach 54, Maury 52
Class 5=
Region B=
Douglas Freeman 60, Henrico 51
Highland Springs 62, Lloyd Bird 59
Meadowbrook 57, Mills Godwin 55, OT
Varina 86, Prince George 80
Class 5=
Region D=
Brooke Point 86, Massaponax 42
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Halifax County 37
Potomac 71, Mountain View 42
William Fleming 93, Orange County 84
Class 4=
Region B=
Chancellor 77, Dinwiddie 72
Eastern View 70, Patrick Henry-Ashland 68
Hanover 96, Courtland 91, 3OT
Midlothian 74, Powhatan 59
Class 3=
Region A=
Hopewell 78, Lakeland 51
Norcom 53, Park View-South Hill 50
Petersburg 70, Tabb 57
Phoebus 77, Booker T. Washington 69
Class 3=
Region C=
Heritage-Lynchburg 55, Rockbridge County 52
Rustburg 57, Monticello 47
Spotswood 70, Waynesboro 50
Western Albemarle 65, Broadway 40
Class 2=
Region A=
Bruton 73, King William 51
Goochland 51, Maggie Walker 45
Greensville County 68, Nottoway 47
Randolph Henry 104, Bluestone 72
Class 1=
Region C=
Bland County 66, Narrows 63
Covington 78, Auburn 67
George Wythe-Wytheville 88, Bath County 29
Parry McCluer 47, Galax 35
Class 1=
Region D=
Holston 58, Grundy 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
