Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50, Southampton Academy 35

Faith Christian-Roanoke 69, Temple Christian 16

Kenston Forest 48, Richmond Christian 42

Class 6=

Region B=

Colonial Forge 59, Manchester 53, OT

Cosby 69, Clover Hill 15

James River-Midlothian 46, Riverbend 43

Thomas Dale 46, Franklin County 34

Class 5=

Region A=

Menchville 46, Kempsville 32

Princess Anne 115, Maury 28

Region B=

Highland Springs 59, Hermitage 41

Lloyd Bird 53, Deep Run 32

Mills Godwin 35, Glen Allen 32

Varina 65, Matoaca 55

Region D=

Albemarle 61, Halifax County 38

Harrisonburg 67, Orange County 34

Massaponax 64, North Stafford 62

Potomac 46, Stafford 30

Class 4=

Region B=

Caroline 50, Patrick Henry-Ashland 41

Chancellor 56, Louisa 48

Huguenot 44, Powhatan 35

Midlothian 57, Courtland 32

Class 3=

Region A=

Hopewell 74, New Kent 26

Norcom 77, Southampton 22

Park View-South Hill 43, Phoebus 32

Tabb 50, Petersburg 39

Region C=

Brookville 49, Liberty-Bedford 28

Heritage-Lynchburg 47, Fort Defiance 40

Spotswood 66, Broadway 27

Western Albemarle 45, Fluvanna 34

Class 2=

Region A=

Bruton 60, Maggie Walker 56

Greensville County 78, Brunswick 55

Poquoson 71, Goochland 49

Prince Edward County 53, Amelia County 37

Class 1=

Region B=

Altavista 46, Central Lunenburg 30

Appomattox Regional 43, Cumberland 27

Riverheads 63, William Campbell 35

Region C=

Covington 49, Bland County 38

Galax 69, Craig County 31

George Wythe-Wytheville 68, Narrows 41

Parry McCluer 79, Rural Retreat 18

Region D=

Holston 56, Twin Valley 39

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 60, St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 59

Bishop O'Connell 57, Gonzaga College, D.C. 53

Class 6=

Region B=

Franklin County 59, Manchester 56

James River-Midlothian 75, Clover Hill 45

Riverbend 67, Colonial Forge 59

Thomas Dale 73, Cosby 67, OT

Class 5=

Region A=

Norview 64, Indian River 60

Salem-Va. Beach 54, Maury 52

Class 5=

Region B=

Douglas Freeman 60, Henrico 51

Highland Springs 62, Lloyd Bird 59

Meadowbrook 57, Mills Godwin 55, OT

Varina 86, Prince George 80

Class 5=

Region D=

Brooke Point 86, Massaponax 42

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Halifax County 37

Potomac 71, Mountain View 42

William Fleming 93, Orange County 84

Class 4=

Region B=

Chancellor 77, Dinwiddie 72

Eastern View 70, Patrick Henry-Ashland 68

Hanover 96, Courtland 91, 3OT

Midlothian 74, Powhatan 59

Class 3=

Region A=

Hopewell 78, Lakeland 51

Norcom 53, Park View-South Hill 50

Petersburg 70, Tabb 57

Phoebus 77, Booker T. Washington 69

Class 3=

Region C=

Heritage-Lynchburg 55, Rockbridge County 52

Rustburg 57, Monticello 47

Spotswood 70, Waynesboro 50

Western Albemarle 65, Broadway 40

Class 2=

Region A=

Bruton 73, King William 51

Goochland 51, Maggie Walker 45

Greensville County 68, Nottoway 47

Randolph Henry 104, Bluestone 72

Class 1=

Region C=

Bland County 66, Narrows 63

Covington 78, Auburn 67

George Wythe-Wytheville 88, Bath County 29

Parry McCluer 47, Galax 35

Class 1=

Region D=

Holston 58, Grundy 42

