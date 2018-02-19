Driver charged after hitting school bus

Virginia State Police continue to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a school bus on Monday.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 3400 block of Yanceyville Road, in Louisa County.

Police say a Mazda sedan struck a Louisa County school bus while on a curve in the road.

There were 14 students on the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

Police charged the driver of the Mazda with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control. They say speed is being considered a factor in the crash, but the cause remains under investigation.

