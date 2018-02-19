Pay raises for teachers, bus drivers a priority for Richmond superintendent

Richmond’s new school superintendent is outlining his priorities, pushing raises for teachers and school bus drivers, but it will increase the operating budget by more than $9.2 million.More >>
All 82 Dominion Energy crew members are back home from Puerto Rico, and they have some stories to tell - mostly about snakes.More >>
Federal authorities have charged two Vermont women, Amber Fusco and Jennifer Bessette, in the December robberies of a BB&T Bank and a Wells Fargo in Virginia.More >>
A 73-year-old Richmond man was killed Saturday night after a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Maury Street and Perdue Avenue.More >>
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s oldest son has become a pioneer in his own right. Sixty-year-old Martin Luther King III travels the nation continuing the fight for Civil Rights.More >>
