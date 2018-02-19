Pay raises for teachers, bus drivers a priority for Richmond superintendent

Richmond schools will need more money to turn around student achievement - that's the message from the district's new superintendent.

Monday night, Jason Kamras unveiled his financial priorities, which include raises for teachers and school bus drivers.

Imagine your child's teacher showing up to your front door, not necessarily to discuss his or her behavior, but to get to know the student better and his/her environment. It's part of a "Living Room Chat" Kamras wants to roll out at five schools. It would cost $100,000 for training.

"Outside-of-the-box strategies. Things that we haven't talked about in the past,” said Kevin Starlings of Ignite Richmond, who supports the idea.

That's not all. A proposed two percent pay raise for teachers and support staff would cost $5 million.

Kamras also wants to provide more school supplies at high-poverty schools, so teachers won't have to dig into their pockets as much. That would cost a million dollars.

Adding Advanced Placement courses at every Richmond high school would cost $825,000.

The superintendent also sees a need for more athletic equipment at low-income schools, which would cost $500,000.

He also wants to pay parents to be liaisons between their communities and their child's school. That would cost $250,000.

"It was a focus on the holistic approach of supporting the child and the community and the parents being a part of the communication,” Starlings added.

Kamras says he would like to eliminate 20 non-teaching positions that are currently vacant. That will save the district $1.2 million.

"We have to make sure were being good stewards of the public's money, and so when we have the opportunity to do some belt-tightening, that's what we’re going to do,” he said.

There's also talk of giving school bus drivers a 10 percent raise and an additional cash incentive for having perfect attendance.

"I was really touched to hear Mr. Kamras speak about personal experience, seeing students who want to be at school, who are already having so much that they have to battle sometimes to get to school and stay focused in school [but] having adults let them down,” said Emma Clark of Support Our Schools.

Kamras says the district shouldn't have to suspend students as much. Instead, he wants to offer restorative justice programs in school, which would cost $150,000.

The board will take a closer look at these items Tuesday.

