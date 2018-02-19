First Alert: Record warmth this week

Spring sure feels like it's just around the corner with all of the warm days we've seen over the past couple of weeks. This week will push that trend even more. We are expecting not only well above-average temperatures, but even a record-breaking day or two will be possible for RVA. The reason, as shown in the map below, is a massive building ridge, or bubble northward, in the jet stream pattern over the East. (Note the colder trough out west that will eventually return to this part of the U.S).

Here is our temperature forecast over the next 7 days. Note that the average high for Richmond is in the lower 50s, an indication of just how far off skew these warm temperatures will be.

The chart below, from the National Weather Service, shows that we will get close to a record high Tuesday, and should easily break the record high Wednesday.

Enjoy the February warmth. It looks like cold weather could return by early March!

