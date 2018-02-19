Jesse Jackson: LeBron's 'slam dunk for justice is needed'

CHICAGO (AP) - The Rev. Jesse Jackson said on Monday he's deeply insulted by a Fox News host's "attack" on Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James and thanked the basketball All-Star for standing up for what he believes in.
Political commentator Laura Ingraham criticized the three-time NBA champion for his recent comments about social issues, suggesting he should "shut up and dribble." James has vowed he won't do that, saying he'll continue to "talk about what's really important."
Jackson said it's important for James, Golden State Warriors teammates Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry and other NBA players to keep speaking out against injustice and the behavior of President Donald Trump.
"No one told David to just play his harp and not stand up for his people," Jackson said by telephone from Chicago on Monday. "No one told Samson just lift weights and not challenge the Philistines. They told Jackie Robinson, 'Just play baseball.' He told them, 'I'm a man with dignity first.' They told Dr. King, 'Go be confined to the pulpit.' He said, 'I must speak peace to a troubled world.' In that tradition, King James, LeBron, his slam dunk for justice is needed. We thank him."
Jackson, who founded the two nonprofit organizations that merged to become Rainbow/PUSH, said it's star athletes' duty to speak up when confronted with inequity or wrongdoing.
"When Trump is attacking the FBI and covering up for the KGB," Jackson said, "LeBron's voice is needed."
The Republican president has repeatedly slammed the FBI, tweeting that its reputation was in "tatters" and suggesting it failed to stop a Florida school shooting massacre because it was fixated on investigating allegations Russia meddled in the 2016 election.
Jackson disclosed last year he has Parkinson's disease. He said on Monday he's doing "very well."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffMore >>
At the first funeral for a victim of the Florida high school shooting, mourners packed the Star of David chapel to remember 14-year-old Alyssa AlhadeffMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's heading to Florida, where a community is in mourning after a shooting at a high school killed 17 peopleMore >>
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limboMore >>
The Senate has wrestled itself into an immigration stalemate, leaving hundreds of thousands of 'Dreamers' in limboMore >>
Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal WakandaMore >>
Q&A: Chadwick Boseman on the 'Black Panther' excitement, his string of iconic roles and his own personal WakandaMore >>
Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respectedMore >>
Aly Raisman says posing for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue wearing nothing but words on her body was an empowering experience and shows women don't have to be modest to be respectedMore >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>
Florida Gov. Rick Scott is vowing to do what he can to keep mentally ill people from getting guns. Attorney General Jeff Sessions also is focusing on intervening with mentally ill people before school shootings happen.More >>