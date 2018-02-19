Glen Allen High School briefly placed on lock down

The Henrico County Police Department says Glen Allen High School was placed on lock down for about 20 minutes on Monday.

Police say unidentified students from another school were on campus, prompting the lock down.

After those students were identified, the lock down was lifted. School officials there was no threat to the students.

Henrico Schools issued this statement:

All is well at Glen Allen High School, and the instructional day is continuing as normal. Today, during lunch, two non-GAHS students entered our school building without following the proper procedures for guests. To ensure the safety of all of our students and staff, we placed the school on lock down in order to find the two individuals. We worked with our School Resource Officer, and it was determined that there was no threat to our students after performing an accountability check. The lockdown was lifted at 2:25 PM, and the school day continued as scheduled. The safety of our students and staff is always our priority. Thank you for your understanding and patience.

