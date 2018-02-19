Capitals acquire D Michal Kempny in trade with Blackhawks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Michal Kempny in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 27-year-old Kempny had a goal and six assists in 31 games for Chicago this season. He can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Washington is in second place in the crowded Metropolitan Division heading into Monday's game at Buffalo. The NHL trade deadline is next week.

The Blackhawks received a conditional third-round pick in the deal. The Capitals will part with the higher selection between their own third-rounder and the Toronto pick that they acquired from New Jersey as part of the Marcus Johansson trade.

