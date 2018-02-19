Dominion Energy crews return from Puerto Rico relief effort

Dominion Energy’s crews returned from Puerto Rico after spending a month on a restoration mission following the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Dominion Energy reported 50 percent of the island’s residents had power when they arrived, and power has now been restored to 80 percent of residents.

The crews worked 14-hour days in the humid, tropical climate, installed 226 power poles and replaced more than 14 miles of power lines that had been damaged by the storm.

Dominion estimates its work restored power to 2,000 homes in Carolina, a town north of San Juan.

Other restoration crews from other utility companies will arrive to take the Dominion workers’ place as the recovery effort continues.

The hurricanes made landfall in Puerto Rico in September 2017, and the aftermath has been marred by complaints of slow response and allegations of corruption.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12