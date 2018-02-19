73-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Richmond's Southside

A 73-year-old Richmond man was killed Saturday night after a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Maury Street and Perdue Avenue.

Police were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. and say the driver of a four-door sedan fled the scene with a woman and small child.

Samuel R. Pope was in the other vehicle and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:51 p.m. No one else was in his vehicle.

The Richmond Police Department's Crash Team said Pope was traveling eastbound on Maury Street in a pick-up truck when the other vehicle - traveling northbound on Perdue Avenue - ran a stop sign and collided with Pope's vehicle.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12