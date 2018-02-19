ID theft suspect wanted in Colonial Heights

Crime Solvers is asking for information on this suspect. (Source: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Crime Solvers is looking for a man accused of identity theft in Colonial Heights.

The crime occurred Jan. 24 when a man claimed to be a customer from out of state and presented false identification at a Best Buy. He then used that identification to make charges to the victim’s account.

During the transaction, the victim’s account was canceled but not before being used to purchase a new iPhone X.

Surveillance video captured the suspect, and Crime Solvers asks anyone with information to call (804) 748-0600.

